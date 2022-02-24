Oppo Find X5 Series with Hasselblad Cameras Launched Globally

A number of teasers and leaks later, Oppo has introduced its flagship Find X5 series globally. The lineup comprises the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. While the Find X5 Pro gets the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Find X5 settles for last year’s chipset. Both phones have set their bets on the cameras with the inclusion of the company’s MarSilicon X imaging chip, which was unveiled recently, and a Hasselblad branding. Here’s all you need to know about the new Oppo Find X5 series.

Oppo Find X5 Pro: Specs and Features

The Oppo Find X5 Pro carries forward the trendy design of big camera housings but with a twist. The rear camera hump has a unique amoeba-like shape, which juts out a bit. Although, Oppo claims to have taken design inspiration from space exploration. The back panel has a ceramic finish with black and white colors to choose from.

Let’s talk cameras. This is the area, which can be safely considered the Find X5 PRo’s highlight. There are three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera (also with Sony IMX766 sensor) with a 110-degrees FoV (not as wide as the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 150-degree lens), and a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 20x digital zoom. The front camera, embedded in the display’s punch-hole cutout, uses a Sony IMX709 sensor for 60% more light.

The MariSiliconX chipset includes an NPU, ISP, and multi-tier memory architecture for high-quality photos. It supports better low-light photography, real-time RAW processing, up to 20x times faster 4K AI performance, AI Noise Reduction, and more. There’s support for SLR-level 5-axis OIS, a 13-channel spectral sensor for better color detection, Cinematic mode, Hasselblad’s Natural Color Calibration (like on the OnePlus 9 and 10 Pro), 4K Ultra Night Video, and more.

The Find X5 Pro features a 6.7-inch-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED WQHD+ display. It supports HDR10+, an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 8,192-level Bionic Dimming, and has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. As mentioned earlier, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, under the hood.

To perform all the tasks with the aforementioned high-end specs, the Oppo Find X5 Pro has a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, much like the OnePlus 10 Pro and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging too. There’s a multi-tier Turbo cooling system too in case the phone tends to heat up. The phone runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12, which comes with a cleaner and neat UI, Omoji support (uncannily similar to Memoji), better privacy features, and more. This is topped with the various new Android 12 features.

Oppo has also collaborated with Google to offer features like offline Nearby Share, Fast Pair support, better audio-related features (to be added soon), and more. Plus, as an effort for a sustainable environment, the Find X5 phones reduce plastic use by 95% and use 45% of biodegradable materials. It also supports IP68 water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more.

Oppo Find X5: Specs and Features

The Find X5 is the younger sibling of the Find X5 Pro and comes with the same design, except for a protruding rear camera hump and a ceramic back panel.

The Find X5 comes with a smaller 6.5-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a different chipset, which is the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform. The phone comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera department and the battery part are the same as the Pro variant. There’s also support for the multi-tier cooling system. Except, it supports 30W wireless charging.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has a price tag of Euros 1,299 (around Rs 1,09,000), while the Find X5 retails at Euros 999 (around Rs 84,400). The phones are now up for pre-order and will be available to buy globally, starting from March 14. There’s no word on their availability in India as of now.