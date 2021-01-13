The Android flagships of 2021 have started rolling out. Xiaomi and iQOO have already launched their Snapdragon 888 5G phones. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 series tomorrow. And well, Oppo is also planning to take the wraps off its Find X3 series and confirmed today that it will arrive in March.

Reputable tipster Evan Blass (via Voice) leaked official-looking renders for the Find X3 Pro. The smartphone, as shown in the images, will feature a weird camera bump. Oppo will be shaping the back panel from, what seems to be a single sheet of plastic or fiber, to create the protruding bump with the camera sensors.

With the Find X3 Pro renders now leaked online, the Chinese giant thought this to be a perfect opportunity to give fans something to look forward to. Oppo took to Weibo and said, “See the #ImpossibleSurface in March” (translated from Chinese to English). It is essentially a confirmation for the launch of the Oppo Find X3 series in March 2021.

Coming back to the device, Blass reveals that the Find X3 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 1440p OLED panel. It will be curved at both the edges (shown in the renders above) and house a punch-hole selfie camera at the top left. The rear camera bump will sport four cameras, with the macro camera being the highlight. Oppo will further include a unique 25x zoom ‘microscope’ macro lens aboard the Find X3 Pro. You will also find two new 50MP sensors from Sony on the rear.

In addition, Oppo Find X3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will be a successor to the much-loved Find X2 Pro from earlier last year. It will also support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging, which is great. This means you will get a complete flagship with a premium design, display, microscope camera, and super-fast charging.

Featured Image Courtesy: Voice/ Evan Blass