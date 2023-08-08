Oppo A58 Arrives in India; Check out the Details!

Oppo has launched the A58 smartphone in India as the successor to the previous year’s budget offering the A57 4G phone. The smartphone offers features like SuperVOOC fast charging support, Helio G85 SoC, and much more. Find out more details about the device below.

Oppo A58 4G: Specs and Features

The Oppo A58 4G ships with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the display offers 100% sRGB support and a DCI-P3 color gamut. The device is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Dimensity Helio G85 chipset coupled with ARM Mali -G52 GPU. It is available in a sole configuration of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is an option to expand the storage by up to 1TB via a memory card slot.

In the camera department, the A58 4G comes equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens. The center punch-hole cutout is equipped with an 8MP selfie shooter. The center punch-hole houses an 8MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Some of the highlighting features of the A58 4G include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and dual stereo speakers with ultra-volume mode. It ships with ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Oppo A58 4G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 6GB+128GB variant. It is available for purchase now via the official Oppo Store and Flipkart. You can get one in Glowing Black and Dazzling Green color options.

Buy Oppo A58 via Flipkart