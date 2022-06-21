Oppo A57 with 33W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched in India

Oppo has introduced a new budget smartphone called the Oppo A57 in India. The smartphone is a part of the company’s A-series and comes with features like 33W fast charging, extended RAM, and more. Here’s a look at the price, specs, and more details.

Oppo A57: Specs and Features

The Oppo A57 features the Oppo Glow Design that includes flat edges. The phone has a sleek chassis with 7.99mm thickness and comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colorways.

It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with an 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 269ppi of pixel density, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The display comes with support for the traditional 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s also support for up to 4GB of extended RAM and up to 1TB of extra storage.

On the camera front, the Oppo A57 features a dual-camera setup, including a 13MP main snapper and a 2MP mono camera. There is an 8MP front camera. The device comes with camera features like the Night mode, Portrait mode, Time-lapse, Panorama, and more.

It gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This is claimed to provide a 50% charge in 30 minutes and a 15-minute charge can allow for up to 4 hours of video streaming. It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Additionally, the new Oppo phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Ultra-linear stereo speaker, IPX4 water resistance, IPX5 dust resistance, and more.

Price and Availability

The Oppo A57 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the single 4GB+64GB model and competes with the likes of Realme 9i, the Redmi Note 11, and more. It is now available to buy in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo’s online store.