OpenAI’s GPT Store Delayed till Early 2024

OpenAI has gone through a tumultuous turn of events in the last few weeks. Moving past it, OpenAI wanted to launch the GPT Store this month. GPT Store would include creations of custom GPTs made by various users on the ChatGPT AI platform. OpenAI even touted this as a way to earn money by building GPTs based on how many users it garners.

However, it now seems that the plans to launch the GPT store for ChatGPT this month have been delayed to next year.

In a recent email sent by OpenAI to users who had subscribed to the GPT builder tool, it has been confirmed that the GPT Store has been delayed. The mail states that “we are now planning to launch the GPT Store early next year,” which points towards a release date of early 2024 for the GPT Store.

While many have already created several GPTs, the store itself won’t be coming this year. The ChatGPT team also noted various improvements to the custom GPT platform functionality.

The e-mail also stated that ‘a few unexpected things have been keeping us busy‘. If I were to guess, this seems related to Sam Altman’s recent firing from the CEO position. This resulted in chaos at OpenAI offices after their former CEO was supposedly joining Microsoft, and then his return to OpenAI due to almost every employee threatening to leave unless Sam Altman returned.

With the upcoming GPT Store, the AI industry will move forward even further as people will finally be able to create and sell their own custom GPTs.

What are your thoughts on the GPT store being delayed? Are you excited to earn money using GPTs with this new feature? Let us know in the comments below.