In a move that has surprised everyone, adult content subscription platform OnlyFans recently revealed its plan to limit sexually explicit content. The announcement drew criticism from creators and users alike, and OnlyFans has now listed the updated acceptable use policy that will come into effect on October 1.

OnlyFans New Acceptable Use Policy

The updated policy clarifies that existing content that violates its new sexually explicit conduct must be removed before December 1, 2021. OnlyFans has also clarified that failure to comply with the updated policy may lead to account suspension or termination. Moreover, access to earnings will be revoked.

With that said, here’s what’s changing for creators in OnlyFans, as the company detailed in its updated Acceptable Use Policy:

Do not upload, post, display, or publish any content on OnlyFans that shows, promotes, advertises, or refers to “sexually explicit conduct”, which means:

actual or simulated sexual intercourse, including genital-genital, oral-genital, anal-genital, or oral-anal, between persons of any sex;

actual or simulated masturbation;

any exhibition of the anus or genitals of any person which is extreme or offensive;

actual or simulated material depicting bodily fluids commonly secreted during sexual conduct;

Quoting an email sent to OnlyFans creators, The Verge reports that “content containing nudity will continue to be allowed as long as it is consistent with the policy.” As you can see from the key changes laid out in the new policy above, the chance of a post getting flagged as sexually explicit content is at an all-time high. We will have to wait to see if creators end up moving to an alternate platform or OnlyFans revises its policy before October to retain its userbase.