OnePlus is reportedly rolling out its unified search feature – OnePlus Scout in India with the latest update of OnePlus Launcher (version 4.7.2). People who are used to Apple’s Spotlight search or Windows’ Powertoys Run are likely to enjoy this feature.

With OnePlus Scout, users can easily search for files, contacts, documents, and more right from the search bar. All you have to do is type relevant search keywords to get the results.

Apart from finding files, OnePlus Scout will come in handy for all your quick math needs. You can simply type an arithmetic operation and the Calculator will display the result. It also shows news and weather updates sourced either from apps or the web.

Within OnePlus Scout settings, you can fine-tune the search result preferences. You can control if you would like to see results just from installed apps or also from the web. For a better experience, you should enable both of them.

As XDA notes, OnePlus Scout was earlier supposed to support searching across SMS messages too. However, that capability seems to be missing in the final build and there’s no word if OnePlus would add it in a future update.

Although the update is said to be rolling out for Indian users, it was not live on two OnePlus phones I checked while writing this article. You can, however, sideload the APK from APKMirror if you want to start using OnePlus Scout right now. As a side note, you should uninstall updates from Play Store if you’re getting an ‘App not installed’ error.