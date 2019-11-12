The innovative minds at OnePlus have come up with an impressive new way to show off the prowess of the recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro flagship. No, they are not dropping the phone from space or sending selfies to space. Instead, the OnePlus 7T Pro has been used to create a real-life piano.

Dubbed OnePlus Piano, the company has utilized 17 OnePlus 7T Pro units and arranged them in a real-life piano chassis to create a “seamless and smooth keyboard,” OnePlus mentioned in its blog post. You can check out the touchscreen piano, which looks quite real, in the image above.

The notch-less, bezel-less AMOLED display of the OnePlus 7T Pro, coupled with a higher 90Hz refresh rate, will provide a super smooth experience to pianists. The higher refresh rate will enable them to play the piano without any lag between the touch and sound.

And no, OnePlus Piano is not a concept that you get to see merely in photos or YouTube videos. The Chinese giant is taking the Piano on a short European tour, with help from a popular classical pianist and YouTuber Karim Kamar. The tour kicked off yesterday, 10th November, in London but you can check out the touchscreen piano in the following cities later this week:

Tuesday, November 12 from 10 AM – Place Jacques Rueff, Champ de Mars, Paris, France

Place Jacques Rueff, Champ de Mars, Paris, France Thursday, November 14 from 10 AM – Herrngasse 1, 91541 Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany

Herrngasse 1, 91541 Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany Saturday, November 16 from 12 PM – Helsinki Hall, Central Station, Helsinki, Finland

Kamar will perform some Christmas tunes on this European tour, but OnePlus boasts its community is everything, so yeah, he would be taking song requests as well. Awesome, isn’t it? Do you want OnePlus Piano to be showcased in India as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.