OnePlus Nord N300 5G Budget Phone with a 90Hz Display Introduced

OnePlus has introduced a new budget Nord phone in the US. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G succeeds the Nord N200 and comes with a few upgrades like a 48MP main camera, a faster 33W charging speed, and more. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G has the usual vertically-arranged rear camera hump, which looks a lot like the one on the Redmi 11 phones. The display has a waterdrop notch. It spans 6.56-inch and supports a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ screen resolution.

As opposed to the Nord N200’s Snapdragon 480 chipset, this one goes for a slightly faster MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s support for storage expansion by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Besides the 48MP primary camera, there’s a 2MP depth sensor too. For selfies, a 16MP front shooter is available. The Nord N300 supports EIS, Nightscape mode, and more camera features. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging instead of 18W charging.

It runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, which is a relief. The Nord N300 also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Midnight Jade color.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G retails at $228 (~ Rs 18,000) and will be available to buy via T-Mobile and Metro, starting November 3 in the US.

There’s no word on its availability in India but the launch seems unlikely.