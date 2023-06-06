OnePlus Nord N30 5G with 108MP Cameras Introduced

OnePlus has quietly launched the Nord N20 5G successor, the Nord N30 5G in the U.S. It packs the same Snapdragon 695 chipset as that of the N20 5G with an all too familiar design and some upgrades. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: Specs and Features

Much like the N20 5G, the Nord N30 5G goes for the same design language with flat edges and two big camera modules housed separately forming individual camera bumps, with the 2nd bump housing two secondary lenses. But, it comes with a bigger 6.72-inch Full-HD+ display with a high 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the N30 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with the Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone comes with 8GB of DDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

As for the cameras, there’s an upgrade. Instead of N20’s 64MP main camera, there’s a 108MP primary camera with a Samsung S5KHM6SX03 sensor. This is accompanied by a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera stands at 16MP. There are camera features like AI Scene Enhancement, Dual-view Video, HDR, Nightscape, and much more. In terms of video, both the rear and the front cameras support recording at 1080p 30fps.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 50W SUPERVOOC fast charging and runs OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers multi-band 5G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth version 5.1, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additional details include dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, noise cancellation support, and much more. The device is available in the Chromatic Gray color option.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available for pre-order at $299 (~ Rs 24,700). You can visit the official OnePlus US store to pre-book the smartphone. Sales will open from June 8. Early bird customers will be treated with a complimentary pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS.