OnePlus Nord N20 SE Available to Buy in India but It Didn’t Launch Yet

OnePlus’ budget Nord N20 SE, introduced globally in August, can now be bought in India. The phone is currently listed on Amazon India and Flipkart without any official launch. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE Silently Launched in India?

Both the Amazon and Flipkart listings don’t reveal much about the OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The Flipkart listing shows a price of Rs 14,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Presently, the Amazon listing shows the phone as unavailable.

While you may feel enticed to grab the most affordable OnePlus phone in India yet, you should know that OnePlus hasn’t even made anything official regarding this yet. Therefore, it could even be a fake listing.

Another red flag over here is that the Amazon listing states that the Nord N20 SE comes with Android 9.0, which was never the case. We’d suggest that don’t fall for these listings and wait for some official word from OnePlus.

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE comes with a vertically-placed rear camera hump with two big camera housings and a waterdrop notch at the front. The front has a 6.56-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is the only option available.

There’s a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor at the back, along with an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging and runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.

We are not sure if OnePlus ever plans to launch the Nord N20 SE in India and if it does, we shall get more details on this soon. So, stay tuned for further details.