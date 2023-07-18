This Is When You Can Get the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro in India

It has been a while since OnePlus launched its first-ever mechanical keyboard, the Keyboard 81 Pro but it never came with details on the availability or its price. And for those who have been waiting for the keyboard, here’s some good news and now we have these details with us. Check them out below.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro: Price and Availability

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will be available to buy in India, starting August 7. It is priced at Rs 17,999 for the Winter Bonfire color and Rs 19,999 for the Summer Breeze option. To recall, the pre-booking had commenced earlier this month.

Although, the keyboard will be up for grabs a little early (July 26) in the US, the UK, and Canada. But, fret not as there’s an early access sale, which is live until July 24 if you just can’t wait. You can simply head to the OnePlus website to get the invitation code.

A Look at the Specs

OnePlus’ mechanical keyboard is a result of its collaboration with popular keyboard maker Keychron. It is made up of CNC aluminum and comes with a premium look. The keys feature shades of grey and to make the appearance more attractive, there are red-hued Esc and Enter keys and a transparent rotary volume knob. There is a rod-like stand for ease of usage.

The marble-mallow keycap, along with the double gasket mount design provides for a comfortable and smooth typing experience. The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro comes with hot-swappable switches and supports open-source firmware like QMK and VIA. Plus, there’s a toggle at the back (much like OnePlus’ signature alert slider) to swing between wired and wireless modes.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port for charging. There’s a 4,000mAh battery, which takes about 5 hours to fill up. The keyboard is compatible with Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Since it’s the first OnePlus has forayed into the keyboard space, especially the popular mechanical keyboard space, it would be amusing to see how this pans out. Will you go for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.