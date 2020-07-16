The OnePlus Gallery app has added a Google Cast button to beam photos to TVs and smart displays. The update is part of the Android 11 Beta 2 update for OnePlus 8-series which started rolling out this week. With the new functionality, the app gains feature parity with Google Photos and other third-party gallery apps that also offer Google Cast support. The development comes more than a couple of months after OnePlus Gallery added a Google Lens shortcut to analyze images.

Meanwhile, the Google Cast button can be accessed on OnePlus Gallery version 3.12.33. While it’s yet to be rolled out to the Play Store, it can apparently be installed on other OnePlus devices. However, reports suggests that the feature is only working on 8-series devices and not on older OnePlus smartphones. And even on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, it will only cast photos and not videos. That will, however, likely change going forward.

It will be interesting to see whether the feature will ultimately be limited to the OnePlus 8-series, or if the company will make it available for all compatible devices. For now, though, it seems to be only meant for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. So if you own either of those devices, you should expect to get the feature on your phone sooner rather than later. However, if you don’t want to wait too long, you can install the app from APK Mirror.

So are you looking forward to the Android 11 update on your phone? Let us know in the comments down below.