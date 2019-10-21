With the festive season right around the corner, OnePlus is joining the party in its own fashion. Yes, the company will offer discounts on your favorite flagships but it has also launched a new icon pack and wallpaper for its Indian users to celebrate the festival of lights.

In an official forum post, OnePlus not only introduced us to its Indian design team that works out of the Hyderabad R&D center but also gave users a gift for Diwali from them. OnePlus experimented with an icon pack for the festivities and is making it available for download.

“One of our team’s fun exercises is the Festive icon pack and wallpaper. And while we’re amidst the celebrations, we have an opportunity for our Indian users to delve into and experience this occasion. You can choose to install the wallpaper and the icon pack for a high-spirited and cheerful vibe to your home page,” says the official forum post.

If you like what you see in the images, then you can download the new festive icon pack and wallpapers from the link below:

Icon Pack download here

OnePlus 7T Wallpaper download here

OnePlus T Pro Wallpaper download here

Though these wallpapers are designed for the new OnePlus 7T series, you can use it on other smartphones as well. I quite like the new wallpaper but the icon pack could have been a little more jazzy and festive instead of being minimalistic.