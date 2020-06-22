OnePlus, the brand that focuses on serving an enthusiast community, has come a long way ever since it first launched the OnePlus One back in April 2014. Starting out as a company that released “flagship killer” phones, beating the big boys in their own game, OnePlus has arguably become a flagship brand in the recent past with high-end phone launches such as the OnePlus 8 series.

It’s in the air that the company is allegedly planning to have a major shift in strategies in terms of leadership, which might include changes in roles for founders Pete Lau and Carl Pei.

Rumors started coming in after prominent leakster Ice Universe wrote “BREAKING！Rumor：OnePlus founder/ CEO Pete Lau will return to OPPO. But still serves as OnePlus CEO” in a now-deleted tweet.

As per Chinese media reports, Pete Lau will assume the role of Chief Product Experience Officer at OPPO, while continuing to serve as the CEO at OnePlus. Moreover, according to a recent article from Roland Quandt of WinFuture, rumors for the departure of Carl Pei as OnePlus’ Global Director seems imminent as well.

Do note that none of this is confirmed at this point and all these are mere speculations based on industry sources. We would recommend you take all these with a grain of salt and wait for official announcements. We will be updating you once there’s clarity in the situation and hence, stay tuned for updates.