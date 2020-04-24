The OnePlus 8 Pro is the best, most advanced OnePlus flagship till date, and honestly it looks really great too. However, the smartphone apparently suffers from some major display issues.

According to posts on the OnePlus community forums, early adopters of the OnePlus 8 Pro have observed green tint and black crush issues with the display. The green tint mostly happens when viewing darker images at a very low brightness. The black crush, on the other hand, is a bigger issue in my eye, particularly because it looks horrendous. For those unaware, ‘black crush’ is when the darker areas of images appear blotchy and lose detail.

OnePlus is apparently already looking into the issue and should be solving it with an OTA fix. A statement given by a OnePlus spokesperson said “OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and we will issue updates as soon as they are ready. Regarding the green tint, we are working to resolve this in our next OTA.”

The discussion over at the OnePlus community post is gathering more and more interest as people post their findings. Apparently, turning on DC Dimming seems to fix the green tint. However, it also appears to be causing the black crush effect. Either way, these aren’t good signs for a flagship smartphone, and I’m hoping OnePlus fixes this soon.