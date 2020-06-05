The OnePlus 8 series made its global debut amidst the COVID-19 pandemic about two months ago. The company announced the Indian prices and put the devices up for sale earlier last month. Well, not really. It’s only the vanilla OnePlus 8 that has gone on sale in India. OnePlus 8 Pro is yet to become available to buy in the country but will arrive with a feature missing in action.

OnePlus 8 Pro, for those unaware, includes a quad-camera system with one of them being a 5MP color filter camera. It was recently discovered that the said camera can be used to see through certain plastics and thin layers of clothing. Yeah, it’s quite crazy but your phone gets X-ray vision with this camera.

As a result of the outpour, OnePlus disabled the color filter camera in its home country – China to prevent its abuse. Android Central today reports that OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India with the color filter camera disabled out-of-the-box. It’s obviously to curb any privacy concerns, especially since 8 Pro can be used to see through clothes.

The company does not want to take any chances at launch but promises to enable the same via an OTA update by the end of June. The possibility of the color filter camera being disabled in India was first spotted by XDA but have just got the confirmation.

OnePlus has not revealed how it plans to fix the X-ray vision-like capability of the color filter camera. Let’s hope the company is able to come up with a fix ahead of the launch, with users receiving a 0-day patch that makes the camera work instantly. Else, you will have to live with one less camera for a few days. OnePlus 8 Pro should go on sale very soon in India but there’s no official date in sight just yet.