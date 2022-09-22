oneplus 10r prime blue edition launched in India

As expected, OnePlus has introduced the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition in India. This is a new color variant of the device, which means nothing’s changed under the hood. This comes nearly five months after the phone launched in India. Here are the details to know.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Introduced

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition joins the existing Sierra Black and Forest Green color options available. It is available in the single 8GB of RAM+ 128GB of storage option and is priced at Rs 32,999, much like the 8GB+128GB variant of other color options. Plus, it has support for only 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. To recall, there’s a 150W fast charging variant too.

However, interested buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the use of SBI credit and debit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 29,999 on Amazon India. Plus, an added discount of Rs 500 can be availed as Apay cashback. Users can also get a free Amazon Prime subscription for 3 months.



This festive season #CelebrateYourWay with the all new OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition at just INR 29,499 along with exclusive discounts



Buy now: https://t.co/5ug5k30Eq6 pic.twitter.com/KsCoNknNFQ— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 22, 2022

It’s now available to buy via Amazon and even the company’s website.

As for the specs, the OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and more. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM+256GB of storage option too but for other colors.

The phone has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP front shooter. The new OnePlus 10R is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 on top, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and more.

