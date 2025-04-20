One Piece Episode 1126 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

The One Piece anime has finally returned after a long hiatus and is busy surprising fans with higher-quality episodes back-to-back. As we are nearing the climax of the Egghead arc, the greatest battles on the futuristic island are being adapted right now starting with Luffy vs Kizaru this weekend. So, if you are eagerly anticipating the rematch between the new Yonko and the Marine admiral, check out the release date and time for One Piece Episode 1126 for your region here.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via YouTube/@Crunchyroll, screenshot and edited by Ajithkumar/Beebom)

Luffy has kicked off his fight with Admiral Kizaru by catching him off guard in the previous episode. Hence, get ready for an all-out battle between Luffy vs. Kizaru in the latest episode. Titled “Looming Despair! Admiral Kizaru’s Depressing Mission,” the upcoming One Piece Episode 1126 is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT (11:45 AM EST).

Having said that, here are the exact release dates and times of One Piece Episode 1126:

One Piece Episode 1126 release time in the U.S: 8:45 AM PT on April 20, 2025

8:45 AM PT on April 20, 2025 One Piece Episode 1126 release time in the UK: 4:45 PM BST on April 20, 2025

4:45 PM BST on April 20, 2025 One Piece Episode 1126 release time in Australia: 2:45 AM AEST on April 21, 2025

2:45 AM AEST on April 21, 2025 One Piece Episode 1126 release time in Philippines: 11:45 PM PHT on April 20, 2025

11:45 PM PHT on April 20, 2025 One Piece Episode 1126 release time in India: 09:15 PM IST on April 20, 2025

One Piece Episode 1126 Countdown

In case you don’t see your region above, here is a dedicated One Piece Episode 1126 countdown timer to not miss out on the Luffy vs Kizaru fight:

One Piece Episode 1126 airs in: 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

What to Expect From One Piece Episode 1126?

In the previous One Piece episode, Kizaru defeated his protege, Sentomaru, and assumed control of the Pacifistas. He still has a couple more objectives left to accomplish; the biggest of them being the task to assassinate Vegapunk and secure the powerplant and Punk Records buildings. However, he is stopped by our hero, Monkey D Luffy, and as expected, an epic showdown awaits us in One Piece Episode 1126.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via YouTube/@Crunchyroll, screenshot by Ajithkumar/Beebom)

All the fights in the Egghead arc have been fantastically animated and we expect this fight to be no exception as well.

The latest episodes of the One Piece anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Netflix. That said, are you ready to watch one of the most intense battles in Luffy’s pirating career? Let us know in the comments below.