Olympus might have exited the camera business but the company is still offering support to its existing camera lineup. Last month, the company released an app for Windows PCs to use Olympus cameras as webcam. Now, the brand is rolling out a similar app in beta for macOS.

“Whether you’re connecting with loved ones or collaborating with colleagues from home, video streaming is now more important than ever. We’re excited to introduce Olympus’ OM-D Webcam Beta software! This free beta software allows you to use select OM-D cameras in conjunction with video conferencing applications,” wrotee the company.

Dubbed OM-D Webcam Beta, the software is compatible with the company’s E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III, and E-M5 Mark II models. The app supports macOS 10.15 (Catalina), 10.14 (Mojave), 10.13 (High Sierra), and 10.12 (Sierra).

Getting started with the software is quite simple. All you have to do is connect the camera to your Mac using the USB-C cable, switch on the camera, and follow the instructions in the application. You should select ‘OM-D Webcam Beta’ as the video input in the preferences in your preferred web-conferencing application. It is worth noting that you should choose Movie mode and set AF mode ‘C-AF’ for continuous autofocus during the session.

Olympus is not the only brand to offer such official webcam apps. Over the past few weeks, leading camera makers including Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and even GoPro has released official solutions to help users utilize their shiny cameras to attend online meetings like a pro.