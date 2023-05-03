Here’s How Much the Nvidia RTX 4060 Series GPUs Could Cost

Nvidia has faced some heat from its consumers over the outrageous pricing of its 40-series Ada Lovelace cards. The trend continued with the RTX 4070, which launched at $100 more than the asking price of its previous-gen counterpart. However, the company may finally be ready to give the people what they have been asking for — a decently-priced 40-series GPU. The upcoming RTX 4060 series GPU may break the loop and go easy on the pockets. Check out the details below.

RTX 4060 Series: Budget-Oriented GPU, Finally?

According to the latest leaks (via Videocardz), the RTX 4060 Ti uses the PG190 board, which is the same board number as the RTX 3060 Ti. It could allow board partners to reuse the older board design and cooling assembly (as the RTX 4060 Ti is reportedly more power efficient at only 160W), thus, helping bring down the cost of the new GPUs. The 4060 Ti is also rumored to have a limited 128-bit bus and only PCIe Gen 4 x8 support, which, in all fairness, are budget-oriented specs.

The regular RTX 4060 will reportedly use a new PG173 board. However, it is also expected to feature the same 128-bit bus and PCIe Gen 4 x8 support but with a reduced CUDA core count and TDP than the Ti variant.

Nvidia hasn’t released any details about the pricing of the RTX 4060 series cards. It launched the previous-gen RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3060 at $399 and $329, respectively. Hopefully, the company will launch the new cards at the same MSRP or lower (one can hope).

Nvidia is expected to launch the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti GPUs by the end of May, so we will update you with the official specs and pricing once they’re revealed. Stay tuned!