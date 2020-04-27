One of the most popular GPU makers, Nvidia has announced that it will be holding its highly anticipated GTC 2020 keynote on YouTube on May 14, following its cancelation due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The event was originally scheduled to be held live on March 23. Instead, the company will now upload a pre-recorded keynote to YouTube for anyone and everyone to watch.

The company said that “Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in AI, high performance computing, data science, autonomous machines, healthcare and graphics during the recorded keynote.”

Even though that statement mentions ‘graphics’ this isn’t likely to be the RTX 3000 series of GPUs that the company is expected to announce this year. It is more likely that Nvidia will showcase a server GPU instead.

That said, recent reports make it seem as though Nvidia’s next server GPU and consumer-grade GeForce GPUs will be built on the 7nm architecture, so even if the company unveils only enterprise-aimed graphics cards at the event, it might give us an idea of the performance improvements that the new, smaller process brings to the table. Performance improvements that we can then hope to see on the RTX 3000 series of GPUs later down the line.

It’s noteworthy that the current generation of GeForce cards in the market are based on a 12nm process, so 7nm should bring major performance and efficiency improvements. We’re going to watch the event as soon as it’s available on YouTube, so stay tuned to keep in touch with everything Nvidia shows off and teases.