Nvidia Confirms GeForce Now is Finally Coming to India in 2025

Nvidia publicly launched its cloud gaming platform called GeForce Now in 2020, but the service was limited to a few regions. Later, GeForce Now was expanded to more countries, but India and other South Asian countries were left out.

Finally, after a wait of five years, at CES 2025, Nvidia announced that it’s going to launch a data center in India in the first half of 2025. And that will allow Indian users to access GeForce Now without requiring a VPN.

In a blog, the company writes:

NVIDIA is broadening cloud gaming in India and Latin America. The first GeForce RTX 4080-powered data center will launch in India in the first half of this year.

In addition to India, GeForce Now will be available in Colombia, Chile, Thailand, and Peru through GeForce NOW Alliance partners. As the blog makes it clear, the data center will be equipped with RTX 4080 GPUs so you can expect a great gaming experience with no latency issues.

Currently, there is no information on Indian pricing for GeForce Now. However, globally, Nvidia offers a free ad-supported tier that brings one hour of gameplay at 1080p resolution. And the top-tier GeForce Now Ultimate subscription unlocks DLSS 3, Ray Tracing, extended gaming sessions, 4K gaming, and up to 240 FPS streaming.

Apart from that, GeForce Now is coming to the Steam Deck as well. The native GeForce Now app will offer gameplay at 4K 60FPS with HDR. Nvidia says since GeForce Now games are streamed, Steam Desk will use less processing power and it will extend the battery life of the handheld device.

So are you excited about the launch of GeForce Now in India or you don’t like cloud gaming due to latency issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.