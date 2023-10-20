Nothing Phone (2) and More Products Will Now Be Available via Croma

Nothing is steadily showing presence offline. It recently opened its first service center in India and has now partnered with Croma so that you can purchase its products by visiting a proper brick-and-mortar store in case that’s more convenient for you. Check out the details below.

Nothing Expands its Offline Presence!

With this partnership, the Nothing Phone (1), the Phone (2), and the Nothing audio products like the Ear (2) and the Ear (Stick) will be up for grabs via select Croma premium stores. The list also includes the newly launched CMF by Nothing products like the Watch Pro, the Buds Pro, and the 65W GaN charger.

This is pretty interesting as up until now, Nothing products have been purely online and were exclusively available via Flipkart. It was the Nothing Phone (2), which was the first to be made available via Vijay Sales. The Carl Pei-led company even introduced a Nothing Pop offline kiosk for Phone (2)’s offline availability.

Its collaboration with Croma will help Nothing gain some hold in the offline market by making its products more accessible to people, especially those who still like to make such purchases via a retail store.

Commenting on the same, Manu Sharma, General Manager and Vice President at Nothing, said, “India is a pivotal market for Nothing, and this exciting partnership allows us to bring Nothing’s iconic design and technology to the many shoppers at Croma. Croma is one of India’s top retailers, and this collaboration demonstrates our collective commitment to offering our products to a whole new audience.“

Nothing Phone (2)

This partnership between Nothing and Croma will also bring in some discounts. Interested buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 upon using the ICICI Bank cards while buying the Nothing Phone (2).

We shall see how this benefits Nothing and even the customers. Are you excited for this? Do you think it is better to shop for a phone offline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.