CMF by Nothing Launches Its First Smartwatch and TWS

As revealed earlier, Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, has finally launched its first products in the form of the Watch Pro, the Buds Pro, and a GaN charger in India. These aim to provide quality products on a budget and will be a little less expensive than what Nothing offers. Have a look at the details about the new CMF products below.

CMF Watch Pro: Specs and Features

The CMF Watch Pro has a square design and comes with a big 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 410×502 pixels. You also get the AOD feature and multiple watch faces, including, 8 always-on options.

It comes with an aluminum alloy frame and has Metallic Grey and Dark Grey color options. There’s an Orange color too but it isn’t available as of now. The watch supports a microphone and a speaker for Bluetooth Calling, which supports AI technology to reduce noises and ensure clear calls.

The Watch Pro comes with a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and a stress manager. You get to take up breath training and track your steps, distance, and calories while getting water drinking and sedentary reminders. It also supports 110 sports modes to monitor various activities, along with built-in GPS with support for 5 satellite positioning systems.

It can last up to 13 days on typical usage and up to 11 days with heavy usage. Additional features include weather updates, Find My Phone/Watch, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a flashlight, camera/music controls, and more. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and supports the CMF Watch app.

CMF Buds Pro: Specs and Features

The Buds Pro has an in-ear design and comes with 45dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as its highlight. It can work on a frequency range of sounds, up to 5000Hz. There’s also support for the Wind Noise Reduction algorithm to cancel out the wind noise as much as possible. It also gets the Transparency mode to let in the noises. The TWS has a 6-mic setup with Clear Voice Technology is meant to reduce background noises during calls.

The earbuds have a custom driver with Ultra Bass Technology, which offers enhanced bass output. The TWS can provide up to 39 hours of total playback time and support for fast charging can offer a 5-hour listening time in about 10 minutes of charging.

Furthermore, the Buds Pro supports Bluetooth 5.3, customizable EQ settings, touch controls, Google Fast Pair, in-ear detection, Low Lag mode, and an IP54 rating. It is compatible with the Nothing X app and comes in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colors.

CMF Power GaN Charger: Specs and Features

The CMF Power GaN Charger has a lightweight design and comes with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. This can support phones, laptops, tablets, and even earbuds. The adaptor has 65W fast charging, which can provide a 50% charge to a Nothing Phone (2) in about 25 minutes.

The latest GaN technology helps in efficient charging. The charger has protection against overheating, high voltage, low voltage, and more. It also supports various charging protocols like PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. It will be available in Dark Grey and Orange color options.

Price and Availability

The CMF Watch Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 (Metallic Grey) and Rs 4,499 (Dark Grey) while the CMF Buds Po retail at Rs 3,499. The CMF GaN Charger has a price tag of Rs 2,999. All the new CMF products will be available for everyone during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and via Myntra and Vijay Sales.

For priority availability, there will be an early access sale via Flipkart and Myntra on September 30 at 12 pm. The sale prices will be Rs 2,999 for the Buds Pro, Rs 2,699 for the GaN Charger, Rs 3,999 for the Dark Grey Watch Pro, and Rs 4,499 for the Mettalic Grey Watch Pro.

You can also get the CMF Buds Pro and the Watch Pro via SuperLimited drops at their Delhi store, starting September 30. There will be a discount of Rs 500 too. If you pre-ordered, you can get additional discounts and a Rs 500 Flipkart voucher too.