Nothing Ear (stick) Limited Sale Begins Today; Check out the Details!

Nothing recently unveiled its second audio product, the Nothing Ear (stick) TWS meant to provide the utmost comfort to users. The new product will now be available for purchase as part of the limited drop sale in India today. Check out the price, offers, and more details.

Nothing Ear (stick) Limited Drop Sale Today

The Nothing Ear (stick)’s limited drop sale will begin at 12 pm today. This will be live on Flipkart and Myntra. To recall, the Ear (stick) is priced at Rs 8,499, which is more expensive than the Nothing ear (1).

Nothing also has an offer for its existing customers too. You can get a discount of Rs 1,000 if you own the Nothing phone (1) or the Nothing ear (1). This offer is valid on Flipkart and will automatically reflect during checkout if a Nothing product has been bought previously. This offer is valid until November 30. Myntra sadly doesn’t offer any discount.

The Nothing Ear (stick) open sales will start on November 17. In case you miss today’s sale, you can book one then.

Nothing Ear (stick): Specs and Features

The Nothing Ear (stick) comes with the same transparent design as the previous two Nothing products and is touted to be “ultra-comfortable, lightweight, and ergonomic.” It weighs 4.4 grams.

The TWS comes with 12.6mm custom dynamic drivers and a 3-high-resolution mic setup. There’s support for a total battery life of up to 29 hours and fast charging too, which can provide a playback time of 2 hours in 10 minutes.

The Ear (stick) has an IP54 rating, controls via a physical button, and support for Google Fast Pair, AAC/SBC audio codecs. Additionally, the earbuds come with Bass Lock for improved bass and support the Nothing X app. There’s no support for ANC, though.

So, will you buy the new Nothing Ear (stick) TWS? Let us know in the comments below.