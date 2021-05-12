OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new startup Nothing has finally shared more details about its first product. In the last few months, the company has already confirmed that its first product will be a pair of truly wireless earphones, and even given us a glimpse at a prototype design for them.

Now, the company has finally confirmed that the earphones will be called ‘Ear 1’ and will launch in June, globally as well as in India. Even as the exact design and specs are kept under wraps, Pei has said in a blog post that “Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.”

Ear 1 is the first product that Nothing will launch, and Carl Pei has hinted that Nothing plans on entering other product categories in the future as well. “We believe the earphones market was begging for differentiation, a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one. Additionally, as an area of hyper growth, the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories,” wrote Pei in his post.

As mentioned above, we don’t know the exact specifications, or the price point at which Nothing aims to launch the Ear 1. It could be targeted at the higher end of TWS earbuds, currently dominated by the AirPods Pro and Sony’s WF-1000XM3, but we’ll have to wait and watch for more details as we get closer to the launch. Stay tuned as we will be covering Nothing’s Ear 1 as more details surface.