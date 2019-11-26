Flipkart earlier this month announced a partnership with Finnish tech giant, Nokia, to launch a series of smart TVs under the former’s brand. The first Nokia-branded smart TV (rumored model number 55CAUHDN) recently received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, revealing that it would come with a 55-inch 4K UHD panel. A new report from Digit has now seemingly confirmed that the device would launch as a ‘Flipkart Unique’ product in early December.

According to the blog, Flipkart has confirmed that the device(s) will run Android TV and will be available exclusively on its platform. The e-commerce site had earlier confirmed that the TVs will come with JBL speakers and will offer “superior audio quality powered by JBL’s sound program”. The company is now believed to have confirmed that it will also come with Clear Vocal Tones and Minimal Harmonic Distortion. The TV will also reportedly offer Dolby Audio & DTS TruSurround Sound.

Flipkart also released a couple of teaser images (see gallery above), one of which seems to show off the JBL branding, while the other one shows off a part of the TV itself. There’s no more official info available at this point, but we expect to know more in the coming days. The first device in the lineup is rumored to be launched next month, so we may not have to wait too long to get more info on the subject.

In case you don’t know it already, Flipkart and Nokia recently announced a partnership that will see the Indian e-commerce firm develop and market Nokia-branded smart TVs manufactured in India as part of the ‘Make in India’ program. The development comes almost a quarter of a century after the Finnish telecom giant shuttered its TV business in 1995.