Nokia T20 Android Tablet Set to Launch in India Soon, Reveals Flipkart

HMD Global launched the Nokia T20 tablet in the global market earlier last month. It is the first-ever Nokia-branded tablet in the market after Nokia released the N1 tablet way back in 2014. Now, the company is aiming to launch the T20 tablet in the Indian market as part of Flipkart’s Diwali Sale.

Flipkart recently published a promotional page for the Nokia T20 under the Tablets section of its mobile app. The promo banner shows off the device and carries a “coming soon” label. Tapping the banner leads to a dedicated microsite for the Nokia Tab T20 and gives us a quick look at its key features. You can check out the teaser banner right below.

Nokia T20 Tablet: Key Specs and Features

Now, as HMD Global launched the Nokia T20 tablet in the global market, we know all the key specs and features of the device already. For starters, the T20 features a 10.4-inch IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 400 nits. It boasts a resolution of 2000 x 1200p (2K) and comes with a brightness boost feature to further push its brightness limits through software.

Under the hood, the Nokia T20 tablet packs the Unisoc T610 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD slot to expand the storage up to 512GB.

Nokia T20 also packs a massive 8,200mAh battery inside with 18W fast charging support. It charges using the onboard USB-C port and packs a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. However, it is worth mentioning that there is no fingerprint scanner onboard here. It does offer face unlock via the 5MP selfie camera, though. T20 has a single 8MP camera and an LED flash on the rear.

Other than these, the Nokia T20 runs Android 11 out of the box and comes in a single Deep Ocean color variant. The Nokia T20 tablet will receive 2 years of major Android updates and 3 years of monthly security updates.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Nokia T20 Tablet was launched at a starting price of £179.99 (~Rs 18,531) for the Wi-Fi only model and £199.99 (~Rs 20,346) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. The Indian price of the Nokia T20 have not been disclosed yet. So yeah, stay tuned for more information.