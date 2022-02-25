Nokia PureBook Pro Laptop with 12th-Gen Intel CPU Launched Globally

Nokia has introduced the new PureBook Pro laptop for the global markets today. These laptops are a result of the company’s collaboration with the French company OFF Global, which will let users in several other markets, other than India, purchase the Nokia laptops with ease. It is a license agreement and OFF Global will be responsible for the design and sale of Nokia laptops globally. Here are the details to know.

Nokia PureBook Pro: Specs and Features

The Nokia PureBook Pro comes in two screen sizes: 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch. Both the variants have LED panels and support a Full HD screen resolution. The edge-to-edge displays are backlit and anti-glare in nature.

The laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220P processor, coupled with Intel UHD Graphics. This is the same 12th-Gen Intel processor, which was announced recently, and supports 28W power. There’s support for 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The Nokia PureBook Pro comes with a 2MP web camera and inbuilt microphone for video calling sessions.

The Nokia PureBook Pro also has different battery sizes. The 15.6-inch variant has a 63Wh battery, whereas the 17.3-inch model is backed by a 57Wh battery. Both of them support fast charging via a USB Type-C port, which is claimed to reach the 60% charging mark in 30 minutes. It also supports a backlit keyboard. It runs Windows 11 and also supports a fingerprint scanner.

Additional details include support for 4 x 8 Ohm / 1 W speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, 2 USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, and a MicroSD card reader. There’s also a difference in weight; the 15.6-inch weighs 1.7kgs and the 17.3-inch model is slightly heavier with a weight of 2.5kgs.

Price and Availability

The 15.6-inch Nokia PureBook Pro is priced at Euros 699, which translates to Rs 58,000, and Euros 799 for the 17.3-inch variant, which translates to around Rs 67,200. There’s no word on when it will be available to purchase for interested buyers but we expect more details to pop up soon. The new Nokia laptop comes in Blue, Dark Gray, Red, and Silver colorways.