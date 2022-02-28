MWC 2022: Nokia C21, C21 Plus, and C2 Second Edition with Android 11 Go Launched

During its MWC 2022 event in Barcelona, HMD Global launched three new budget smartphones under its Nokia C-series. These include the Nokia C21, C21 Plus, and the C2 second-edition smartphones, which run the stripped-down Android Go software. Let’s take a look at each of the new devices in this article.

New Nokia C-series Phones with Android 11 Go Launched

Nokia C21 and C21 Plus

Starting with the Nokia C21 series, it includes the standard Nokia C21 and the higher-end Nokia C21 Plus. Both the devices have similar specs and features, though the Nokia C21 Plus has an upper hand over all the three devices that have launched under the entire Nokia C-series.

The Nokia C21 and the C21 Plus come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a teardrop-notch to house the 5MP selfie shooter. While the standard C21 comes with a single 8MP rear camera, the higher-end C21 Plus has a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a primary 13MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, both devices pack the Unisoc SC9863A processor with an octa-core design, clocked up to 1.6GHz. Plus, the Nokia C21 includes up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. Nokia C21 Plus, on the other hand, packs up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. Both the models have an in-built microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 256GB.

Coming to the battery, the Nokia C21 packs a 3,000mAh battery with support for 5W charging (disappointing), while its higher-end sibling comes with either a 4,000mAh battery or a 5,050mAh battery with support for 10W charging. One thing to note here is that the Nokia C21 and the C21 Plus have a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer instead of a USB-C port (disappointment piles up). There is also a 3.5mm audio jack aboard both devices.

Other than these, the Nokia C21 Plus comes with an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, while the standard model does not have an IP rating. The devices have a fingerprint sensor on the back and run Android 11 Go Edition out of the box, instead of the latest Android 12 Go Edition. Hence, they come with light versions of Google apps such as Google Go, Gmail Go, and others. As for the color variants, the Nokia C21 comes in Dark Blue and Warm Grey colors, while the C21 Plus comes in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey colorways.

Nokia C2 Second Edition

Now, coming to the Nokia C2 Second Edition, it is the most inferior device amongst the lot, featuring a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a maximum resolution of 480 x 960p resolution.

Under the hood, the device includes a quad-core MediaTek chipset, paired with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Much like the Nokia C21 phones, the second-gen C2 comes with an in-built microSD slot to expand the storage up to 256GB. There is a measly 2,400mAh battery with 5W charging support powering the device.

As for connectivity features, the Nokia C2 Second Edition supports 4G networks, has a dual-SIM slot, and comes with support for Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5 technologies. It has a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, the Nokia C2 Second Edition also runs Android 11 Go Edition out of the box and comes with lighter versions of Google apps pre-installed. It comes in two color variants.

Price

As for the prices of the new Nokia C-series devices, the Nokia C21 and the C21 Plus have a starting price of €99 (~Rs 8,345) and €119 (~Rs 10,029), respectively. The Nokia C2 Second Edition, on the other hand, is the cheapest and comes in at just €79 (~Rs 6,700).

So, what do you think about these new budget-focused Nokia C-series devices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.