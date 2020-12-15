In line with teasers shared last week, HMD Global has taken the wraps off its newest entry-level Nokia smartphone. It is dubbed the Nokia C1 Plus and is a successor to the Nokia C1 from last year. This smartphone runs Android 10 (Go Edition), supports 4G connectivity, and a lot more.

Nokia C1 Plus: Specifications

While many entry-level smartphones have adopted a modern design, Nokia C1 Plus seems to place focus on functionality over form. It features a 5.45-inch HD+ LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and chunky bezels. The bottom bezel carries the Nokia branding while the top bezel sports a 5MP selfie camera with an LED flash.

Nokia C1 succeeded in its mission to deliver great 3G smartphone experiences and make that first step to a smartphone truly accessible to all. Now we're proud to do the same with the new Nokia C1 Plus for 4G! Step up to smart with the brand you can trusthttps://t.co/enIFRjf5gl pic.twitter.com/LU77NmgdAN — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 14, 2020

The rear panel is removable, something which is not common in smartphones these days. The Nokia C1 Plus includes a removable 2,500mAh battery (hot-swappable) and a 5MP rear camera with an LED flash on the rear. It is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB built-in storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

On the connectivity front, the device includes a 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB port for charging, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (supports only 2.4GHz), and Bluetooth 4.2. Of course, it supports 4G LTE networks out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Nokia C1 Plus has been priced at €69 (~Rs. 6,000) and will be available to buy in two color variants, namely Blue and Red. It will go on sale starting this December this year.