In line with yesterday’s find, Nokia 6.2 has launched today in India just in time for the festive season. It’s the younger sibling to the Nokia 7.2 that made its way to India last month and an upgrade over Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is discounted to under Rs. 10,000. I mean, Nokia 6.2 brings a decent set of specs for a premium budget device, but with a higher price tag.

Nokia 6.2: Specs and Features

Nokia 6.2 features a stunning “Nordic” design, as touted by HMD Global, and it boasts a glass construction, protected by Gorilla Glass 3 on the back. The device has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ PureDisplay with a waterdrop notch, which holds the 8MP selfie camera. It’s touting a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, up to 500nits of brightness and HDR10 support.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 636 chipset (which we would find on the Redmi Note 5 Pro or the Nokia 6.1 Plus), coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage – expandable up to 512GB via the dedicated microSD card.

Nokia 6.2 sports a circular triple camera setup with a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree field-of-view (FOV), and 5MP depth sensor. The company hasn’t revealed if any sensor among these is a Zeiss sensor or not, unlike its elder sibling, the Nokia 7.2.

It also houses a 3,500mAh battery pack as the Nokia 7.2 and of course, it runs stock Android 9 Pie under Google’s Android One Program. It comes equipped with a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and all the essential connectivity options.

Price and Availability

There’s only a single variant of the Nokia 6.2, which is priced at Rs. 15,999 and is now available in Ceramic Black color on Amazon India. You can check out this link if you’re interested in buying this gorgeous-looking smartphone.