HMD Global is trying its best to stay afloat in the uber-competitive Indian smartphone market. It has silently been refreshing its portfolio in India instead of holding product launches, of recent. Nokia 7.2 was launched last month in the country and well, it has decided to now bring its sibling – the Nokia 6.2 to India as well.

The company itself hasn’t shared any information on the Nokia 6.2’s India launch, but Amazon India has started teasing the device on its website. It not only confirmed the launch date, i.e October 11 (tomorrow) but has also created a landing page to give its users a quick look at all of its features.

HMD Global is launching Nokia 6.2 a couple days prior to Amazon’s Great India Festival Celebration Special sale, which runs from October 13 to October 17, to make full use of their Diwali sale event. We can expect it to be priced under Rs 15,000 to justify its cool “Nordic” design if nothing else, as the specs will surely be outdated as compared to the competitors.

Let me give you a quick rundown of the specs. Nokia 6.2 features a glass construction, protected by Gorilla Glass 3, on the rear and a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ PureDisplay with the waterdrop notch on the front. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 chipset (which we would find on the Redmi Note 5 Pro), up to 4GB RAM, up to 128GB onboard storage.

Nokia 6.2 features a circular triple camera setup with a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5MP depth sensor. There’s also an 8MP selfie camera in the waterdrop notch up-front. It also houses a 3,500mAh battery as the Nokia 7.2 and of course, runs stock Android 9 Pie under the Android One Program.

What price do you expect the Nokia 6.2 to be launched for? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments section.