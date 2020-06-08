HMD Global is reportedly developing a ‘low-cost’ Nokia 5G phone powered by a MediaTek SoC. The chip will most likely the Dimensity 800 or 820, according to NokiaPowerUser. The blog also claims that the device is unlikely to be the Nokia 7.3 5G, which will apparently be powered by a Snapdragon chip and not a MediaTek one.

The report further claims that the MediaTek-powered Nokia 5G phone might be launched early next year. It will apparently not be part of Nokia’s big launch event scheduled to take place later this year. There’s no further information on the rumored Media-Tek-powered Nokia 5G phone at this stage. However, we expect to get more details in the coming days.

HMD releasd its first Nokia 5G smartphone last March. Called Nokia 8.3 5G, it is the first smartphone from the company to offer 5G connectivity. However, it is priced at a steep €599 (~Rs. 48,000) in spite of being powered by a mid-range processor (Snapdragon 765G). With the upcoming device, one would hope that it will be the first truly affordable 5G phone from the HMD stable.

While the Finnish firm is late to the 5G game, it is “aggressively looking to ride the 5G smartphone bandwagon and may take big strides in that direction”, the blog says. Which is just as well, given that 5G has become de rigueur in most premium smartphones. In fact, other Android vendors like Xiaomi has already started announcing mid-range 5G devices. So it is high-time that HMD follows suit if it wants to stay relevant.