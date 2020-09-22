Though Nokia phones did not make an appearance at IFA 2020 earlier in September, HMD Global (the Finnish company that makes Nokia-branded phones) has taken the wraps off two new budget phones at a standalone virtual event today. The Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 have been unveiled with MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets under the hood respectively.

Nokia 3.4: Specs & Features

First up, we have the Nokia 3.4 that arrives as a successor to Nokia 3.2 from early 2019. HMD Global has skipped Nokia 3.3 and did not bring this phone to the market, alongside Nokia 2.3 last year.

Right off the bat, you can see that Nokia 3.4 is a modern 2020 smartphone. It sports a 6.39-inch HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left. The panel touts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1560 x 720-pixel resolution, and max brightness up to 400 nits. An 8MP selfie camera is housed in the punch-hole cutout.

Nokia 3.4 also carries forward the circular camera design from Nokia 5.3 and 8.3 5G. It features a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The LED flash is baked into the circular cutout for symmetry. This is a huge upgrade over the single rear camera aboard the Nokia 3.2 from 2019.

This smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 460 chipset, which you will also find aboard the Moto E7 Plus and Oppo A53. It is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. Nokia 3.4 runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box but is said to be Android 11-ready in the press note.

There’s also a 4,000mAh battery pack with 10W (5V/ 2A) charging support via the USB Type-C port on board.

Nokia 3.4 has been priced at 159 euros (~Rs. 13,700) and will be available to buy in 3 color variants, namely Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord. It will go on sale in early October.

Nokia 2.4: Specs & Features

Nokia 2.4 seems to be a minor upgrade over its predecessor. It boasts exactly the same design as last year, with a waterdrop notch on the front and a dual-camera array on the rear. You will also find a fingerprint sensor below the camera module and a dedicated Google Assistant key on the left edge.

You now get a bigger 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. The waterdrop notch packs a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie sensor at the top while the bottom chin carries the Nokia branding. As for the rear cameras, Nokia 2.4 includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor – the same as its predecessor.

Under the hood, Nokia 2.4 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset – a step up from Helio A22 chipset aboard last year’s Nokia 2.3 smartphone. You get 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device runs Android 10 out-of-the-box but the company says that it’s Android 11-ready and is guaranteed to get two software updates.

Nokia 2.4 also comes equipped with a bigger 4,500mAh battery and 5W (5V/ 1A) charging support via the microUSB port at the bottom. You also have a 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE support to round up the connectivity options.

Nokia 2.4 has been priced at 119 euros (~Rs. 10,200) and will be available to buy in 3 color variants, namely Dusk, Fjord, and Charcoal. It will go on sale later this month.

Apart from the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4, HMD Global revealed that the Nokia 8.3 5G finally goes on sale in global markets at an average price of 599 euros (~Rs. 51,550). It has also announced the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite TWS earphones, which boast 6mm drivers, IPX7-rating, and offer up to 35-hours of playback time.