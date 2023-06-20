NoiseFit Crew Pro Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

Homegrown brand Noise has introduced the Crew Pro smartwatch in India in the sub-5000 category. The device offers a rounded AMOLED dial, something that a lot of Indian users would prefer, among a number of other features. Let’s have a look at what the device got to offer.

NoiseFit Crew Pro: Specs and Features

The Crew Pro smartwatch by Noise offers an all-metal round dial frame and houses a textured metal crown for quick access functionality. It features a 1.4-inch HD AMOLED display with 550 nits of brightness and Always-on-Display (AOD). There’s access to over 100 cloud-based watch faces.

There is support for hands-free calling functionality enabled by Bluetooth version 5.3. A dedicated microphone and speaker array ensure crisp call quality and audio output. You also get access to a dial pad, call logs, saved contacts, and more. The Crew Pro has a 300mAh battery and can offer up to 25 days of standby time, with up to 7 days of typical usage time. It can be fully charged in 2 hours.

With over 120 sport modes and wellness features like constant heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, period tracking, and much more, the Crew Pro is your go-to personal fitness tracker. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS and all the stats can be tracked via the dedicated NoiseFit app.

Other noteworthy features of the smartwatch include Raise to Wake, remote music control, sedentary reminders, weather updates, and much more. The NoiseFit Crew Pro also comes with an official IP68 water and dust-resistant rating.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch retails at Rs 2,199. It is exclusively sold via the company’s website and Flipkart. You can grab one today in Classic Leather Black, Classic Leather Brown, Classic Leather Blue, Silver Gray, or Jet Black color options.

Buy NoiseFit Crew Pro via Flipkart