Gonoise, the company behind popular earphones such as the Noise Shots X3 and X5, and a range of smartwatches has today launched a new pair of Bluetooth earphones in India. The Noise Tune Flex aren’t truly wireless earbuds like the Noise Shots X3 and Noise Shots X5 were; instead, these are neckband Bluetooth earphones priced at a reasonable ₹2,199.

The Noise Tune Flex comes with a bunch of impressive features and spec-sheet numbers, including support for Qualcomm CVC 8.0 noise cancelling technology along with Bluetooth 5.0 which lets the earphones be connected to two devices at the same time.

The Noise Tune Flex are also IPX5 rated, which means they are sweat-resistance and will even be able to handle usage in light rainfall. There’s an in-line remote, which lets you control the volume and playback, and with a long-press, even lets you trigger the Google Assistant or Siri on your phone.

The neckband is made out of silicone for comfort during prolonged usage, which is something you can do with the Noise Tune Flex thanks to their 12 hour battery life. What’s more, they have magnetic earbuds as well, so when you’re not listening to music on the Noise Tune Flex, they magnetically stick together around your neck, similar to something like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless. However, there’s no magnetic control here, far as I can tell from their listings, but it’s still a neat touch for ensuring your earphones don’t get all tangled up, and don’t keep bouncing around your neck if you’re walking fast.

The Noise Tune Flex are available to buy from the official website, as well as e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart for ₹2,199.

