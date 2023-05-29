Noise Launches New ColorFit Mighty Smartwatch in India

Homegrown brand Noise has expanded its ColorFit series with the launch of the new ColorFit Mighty in India. It comes with Bluetooth Calling, a 1.96-inch display, and more. Check out the details right below.

Noise ColorFit Mighty: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Mighty sports a square metal dial and features a 1.96-inch TFT display with 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×286 pixels. The smartwatch also comes with a 360-degree functional crown along with silicone straps.

One of the key USPs of the smartwatch is its single-chip-based TruSync Bluetooth Calling functionality, which is claimed to provide a stable and convenient calling experience. This is aided by Bluetooth version 5.3. The watch also includes a built-in dialer and call rejection ability.

The Noise Health Suite is capable to read metrics like SPO2, heart rate, sleep pattern, breathing pattern, and much more. You can also stay on top of your fitness with more than 110 sports modes. The smartwatch also allows you to track calories, steps, and distance.

In terms of customization, the watch comes with 100+ cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch offers seamless integration with both Android and iOS thanks to the NoiseFit App. The smartwatch is IP67 water and dust resistant. The 300mAh battery offers up to 7 days of standby time and can be fully charged in 2 hours.

Additional details include daily reminders, the DND mode, the Find My Phone feature, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, weather updates, camera/music controls, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Mighty is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 and you can now grab it via Flipkart and the official Noise website. It comes in Jet Black, Clam Blue, Forest Green, Burgundy Wine, and Silver Grey color options.

Buy Noise ColorFit Mighty via GoNoise