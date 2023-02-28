New Noise Buds X Comes with ANC and up to 35 Hours of Playback Time

Noise has launched the Buds X TWS in India, coming with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) support, loads of hours of playback time, and much more at under Rs 2,000. The earbuds are here to compete with options from boAt, Boult Audio, and many more brands out there in the market. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Noise Buds X: Specs and Features

The Noise Buds X has an in-ear design and has ANC (up to 25dB) as its highlight. The earbuds come with 12mm drivers, which will ensure bass-rich audio output, while also focusing on the mids and the highs.

You get a quad-mic setup, which comes with support for Environmental Noise Cancellation aka ENC for clearer calls with fewer annoyances. There’s the Transparency mode so that you can listen to important information being shared in the background. This can also be enabled via voice commands using Google Assistant or Siri.

You get up to 35 hours of playback time on a single charge and with the InstaCharge technology, you can get 2 hours of playback time in about 10 minutes of charging. There’s support for a USB Type-C port.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “With an unwavering focus on delivering superior audio quality and user experience packaged at an aspirational price, the Noise Buds X is truly revolutionary in the world of truly wireless earbuds. A testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in providing top-quality audio products, we are confident the new addition will resonate well with our new-age customers looking for superior sound quality, comfort, and convenience.“

The Buds X comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 and HyperSync technology for the earbuds to quickly pair with the smartphone once the charging case is opened. The Noise Buds X also comes with an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Price and Availability

The new Noise Buds X earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999 and are now up for grabs via Amazon India and the company’s website.

They come in Carbon Black and Snow White colors.

Buy Noise Buds X via Amazon (Rs 1,999)