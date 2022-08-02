Noise Buds Prima 2 with ENC Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Indian wearable brand Noise has introduced its new pair of TWS called Buds Prima 2 in India. The new truly wireless earbuds come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), Bluetooth version 5.3, up to 50 hours of playback time, and more. Check out all the details below.

Noise Buds Prima 2: Specs and Features

The Buds Prima 2 comes with an in-ear design and features a small stem. It has a quad-mic setup and supports ENC, which will cancel out the background noise during calls for interruption-free conversations. There’s support for 10mm electro-dynamic drivers and Bluetooth version 5.3 for improved connectivity.

Speaking of which, the new Noise TWS supports the Hyper Sync technology, which will ensure that the earbuds stay connected to the device when the lid of the case is opened.

The earbuds can stay alive for up to 7 hours (without the case) and up to 43 hours (with the charging case) on a single charge. It supports Instacharge, which provides a 120-minute playback time in just 10 minutes. There’s also support for touch controls for music change, volume adjustments, and activation of the voice assistant.

Additionally, the Noise Buds Prime 2 supports IPX5 water resistance, a USB Type-C port, Hands-free calling, and voice assistants (Google and Siri). It is compatible with both Android and iOS and supports the SBC/AAC audio formats.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds Prima 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and is now available to buy via Flipkart and the company’s website. The earbuds are available in multiple color options, namely, Carbon Black, Deep Wine, and Pearl White.