Noise Air Buds Mini 2 With ENC Launched In India

Noise, a well-known and reasonably priced consumer tech brand, has recently unveiled its latest product in India – the Air Buds Mini 2 TWS. This new version is an upgrade of the previously launched Air Buds Mini. The Mini 2 boasts impressive features such as ENC, up to 45 hours of battery life, and more. Keep reading to discover more about the Noise Air Buds Mini 2.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2: Specs and Features

The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 comes in a square plastic case with rounded edges. The earbuds have a comfortable open-fit design and are made of plastic with touch controls that use haptic feedback. With their 13mm bass boost dual drivers, these earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality.

Additionally, its Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology allows for distraction-free calls and music-listening sessions. This means that by using these earbuds, you will able to make clear hands-free calls with the ability to drain out background noises.

The Air Buds Mini 2 boasts an impressive playback time of 45 hours, making it ideal for long listening sessions. It also supports Noise’s Instacharge USB Type-C charge technology that can offer up to 120 minutes of playback time with 10 minutes of charge. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a 10-meter of operational range.

There’s also support for up to 50ms HyperSync low latency technology, AI voice assistant support, and IPX5 water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 is launched at an introductory price of Rs 999. It is available for purchase via the official Noise website and Flipkart. Grab yours today in Snow White, Calm Beige, Jet Black, and Space Blue color options.

Buy Noise Air Buds Mini 2 via Flipkart