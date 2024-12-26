The Ninth Free Epic Games Store Mystery Game Is a Cyberpunk Slasher You Must Claim Now

The Epic Games Store’s ninth free mystery game has been revealed, and finally, it is worth your library. Ghostrunner 2 is available on the Epic Games Store for free if you claim it before December 27.

Ghostrunner original was given for free in the 2023 mystery event, so getting the sequel for free is a steal deal. If you love the excitement of slashers in an FPP style, this should be your must-try this holiday. Ghostrunner 2 is free to claim for the next 24 hours, thanks to the Epic Games Store mystery games event 2024.

The sci-fi slasher throws players back into a cyberpunk world one year after the fall of the Keymaster. Humanity’s last refuge, Dharma Tower, is now under threat from a violent AI cult. Jack, the iconic one-hit-one-kill protagonist, returns to confront this new enemy and determine the future of mankind.

Image Credit: One More Level

Partake in intense katana combat, explore the world beyond Dharma Tower, navigate challenging levels with thrilling motorbike sections, and enjoy exciting new game modes. Ghostrunner 2 delivers the high-octane action that made the first game a hit but with deeper gameplay, more interactive boss fights, and a darker, more compelling story.

The progression system is better than the original and it offers greater customization and experimentation. Explore immersive, mind-bending environments with interactive elements like exploding barrels and destructible walls. Encounter exhilarating combat against challenging new enemies, assisted by helpful entities within the game world.

Experience the captivating synth-wave soundtrack featuring new music from renowned artists. Save humanity from extinction by mastering the Cybervoid and eliminating your enemies with style.

So, if you are a fan of FPP-slashers, get Ghostrunner 2 for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now. The exciting free offer is available for 24 hours only.