New Windows 11 Update Brings Android App Support, Taskbar Upgrades to Stable Users

Last week, Microsoft rolled out the Windows 11 build 22000.526 to Windows Insiders, bringing back the date and time to the taskbar of secondary monitors. Now, the company is bringing this functionality, along with more features to all as an optional update. It comes as KB5010414 and adds various new features, including taskbar weather, Teams integration, and more features. Here’s a look.

Windows 11 Build 22000.526 Starts Rolling Out

With the new KB5010414 update, other than adding back the date and clock to secondary monitor taskbars, Microsoft has brought back the weather icon to the taskbar. In fact, the company has replaced the widgets-icon with the weather icon and users can now hover their cursor over the weather icon to get a glimpse of the entire widgets panel. The new weather icon and the widgets panel button appear in the bottom left corner of the screen, following the update.

Microsoft has also added a couple of new features to Teams for work and school with the Windows 11 version 22000.526. For starters, if you move your cursor over an opened app during a Teams meeting, you will now see a new “Share Window” button to instantly share the content of the app to your meeting. Plus, Microsoft has added a new microphone icon in the bottom right corner that you can use to mute or unmute your mic without needing to open the video/audio calling platform.

Coming to another highlight of the update, there is the addition of the support for Android apps via the Amazon App Store. While the official changelog for the update apparently missed out on the detail, Android Authority reports that the support for Android apps via the Amazon App Store is available in the US.

To get the support, users need to update their Microsoft Store to the latest version along with updating their system to version 22000.526. Additionally, the number of apps available is limited. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that it is still a “preview” of the feature and might contain a ton of bugs and issues.

Other than these, Microsoft fixes several known issues in Windows 11 with this optional update. So, if you want to download and install the update on your Windows 11 machine, you can head to the Settings > Windows Update, and click “Check for Updates” to get it. Or you can manually download the update from over here. Once you install the update, do let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.