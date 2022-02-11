Windows 11 Build 22000.526 Brings Back the Taskbar Clock to Secondary Monitors

After adding natural narrator voices and snap improvements with its previous Windows 11 Insider build late last month, Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 February update (build 2200.526) to Beta and Release Preview Channels, bringing back a much-needed feature. With this update, the company reintroduces time and date to the taskbars of secondary monitors and a few other changes. Let’s take a look at the details.

Windows 11 Build 22000.526 Released: What’s New?

The changes have been listed in the official release notes of the latest Windows 11 build. Although the addition of the clock and date to the taskbar in multi-monitor setups might seem like a small change, users have been complaining about its removal since the initial Windows 11 release last year. We even covered an in-depth guide on how to add a clock to the taskbar on a secondary display in Windows 11.

Microsoft is slowly making subtle changes to the taskbar in Windows 11 but it still needs to add more improvements by bringing back the drag-and-drop feature to pin apps to the taskbar to make it more refined. However, the addition of the clock and date to the taskbar of the secondary monitors shows that the company is on the right path, and we expect to see more improvements soon.

With this update, users will also be able to easily screen share a particular app or a window to a Microsoft Teams call right from the taskbar. There is also a new mute/unmute button for Microsoft Teams calls that appears on the taskbar.

Apart from this, the latest Windows 11 Insider build 22000.526 includes a public preview of Android apps, several other taskbar improvements, and redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps.

These new features are currently exclusive to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. Microsoft did not reveal when the update will be available to the public but we can expect the update to be released to the stable channel in the coming days. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.