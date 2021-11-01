New ‘WhatsApp from Meta’ Branding Goes Live in Latest Android Beta

Last week, we saw Facebook change its brand name to Meta, bringing all its apps and services under a unified umbrella. Now, the signs of its rebrand have started showing up on WhatsApp with the latest beta release on Android. So now, when you open WhatsApp, there will be a new ‘WhatsApp from Meta’ footnote on the splash screen of the app.

The new change on the splash screen was first spotted by reputable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, following the release of the latest beta update (v2.21.22.21). Although the new brand name is not yet visible on the public version of the app, beta users on Android have spotted the new branding on their devices.

Now, for those unaware, WhatsApp started showing the “WhatsApp from Facebook” branding on the intro page two years ago to depict that WhatsApp operates under the social media giant. However, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unified all the apps and services such as Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, and WhatsApp under the new parent company named Meta.

Hence, the new “WhatsApp from Meta” branding represents the latest change in its company name. You can check out the comparison of the previous and the new branding in the image attached below.

Left: Old WhatsApp from Facebook branding | Right: New WhatsApp from Meta branding

Now, coming to the availability of the new change, it is already live on WhatsApp beta for Android currently. However, we can expect the messaging giant to roll out the new branding to the public version of the app very soon. We can also expect Meta to roll out a similar brand name change to Instagram as well, going forward.