New Trailer of Sonic 3 Brings the Much Awaited Shadow vs Sonic Showdown

A brand new trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released just some time ago, and if you thought the previously released teaser was mindblowing, you have no idea what’s waiting for you with this one. The highlight of this upcoming movie is Shadow being voiced by Keanu Reeves and even after announcing his retirement, the return of Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik aka Eggman along with his grandfather Gerald. So, without further delay, let’s take a look at what we saw in the newly released trailer of Sonic 3.

In this trailer, there were also some Easter eggs included. Like a homage to the original Shadow The Hedgehog video game’s opening sequence. We also get to see him wielding guns just like the original Shadow The Hedgehog game.

Other than this, in the first teaser, we got to see something that made us think that Sonic and his friends are going to team up with Robotnik. However, this trailer shows us that Egghead and his grandfather teamed up with Shadow and are planning on taking over the world.

The upcoming Sonic movie will also see several returning cast members like James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, etc. Along with them, Keanu Reeves is also joining the cast of this upcoming movie which is arguably the most exciting part about it.

On top of that, in a recent interview, Jeff Fowler revealed that there are high prospects of a Sonic 4 happening since a new character will be teased by the end of the movie. So, if you have watched the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, let us know in the comments what you think about it, and stay tuned for further updates!