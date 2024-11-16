Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Featuring a New Character Seemingly Confirmed by Director

In some time 2024 will conclude and by the looks of it, this year will go out with a bang. Coming December has some pretty interesting releases one of them being Sonic the Hedgehog 3. After the second part of this franchise ended with introducing Shadow The Hedgehog, fans have been looking forward to the threequel to see this character in action. As it turns out, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is not the conclusion and there will be a fourth movie as well according to the director of Sonic 3. The fourth movie will also introduce a new character. So, let’s learn more about this!

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Will End With Possibly Teasing Sonic 4

Image Courtesy: Paramount Pictures (Via: Youtube/Paramount Pictures, Screenshot captured by Anmol Sachdeva/Beebom)

Jeff Fowler recently had a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, where he talked about his experience while bringing the character of Sonic to life on screen. He also gave us an insight into how he has included elements from the original game in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. However, the highlight of this conversation was a comment he made in the interview that somewhat confirmed Sonic 4. He stated-

“It’s fun to see the fan debates online about who’s coming up next, who’s going to be teased at the end of the film. We have a lot of the same conversations. We’ve all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we’re all making great cases for ‘it should be this one or that one.’ It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters.”

So, if according to Jeff Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is going to introduce new characters by the end of it, there is most certainly going to be another movie following the reveal. Of course, he did not say anything about which character they are going to reveal but whoever it turns out to be, I am pretty sure fans are going to be pretty hyped to see it. So, let’s wait for Sonic 3 to come out on December 20, 2024, and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!