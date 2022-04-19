New JioFiber Postpaid Plans with Zero Entry Cost Introduced; Here Are the Details!

Jio has introduced the “entertainment bonanza” postpaid plans for users in India, which start at Rs 399 per month. These plans come with a number of benefits, including zero entry cost, and can be availed by both new and existing users. Here’s a look at all the details.

New JioFiber Postpaid Plans Detailed

Jio has introduced six new postpaid plans for fiber users. All plans come with no entry cost, which means users will get the Internet Box (Gateway Router) and the Set-Top Box without any additional costs. Plus, the installation will also be free.

There is a Rs 399 plan that offers an unlimited internet speed of 30Mbps, but, this is just for the internet. Users can pay Rs 100 extra to get access to 6 OTT apps as part of the Entertainment plan and Rs 200 extra for access to 14 OTT apps as part of the Entertainment Plus plan. This will bring the plan’s cost to Rs 499 and Rs 599, respectively. The Rs 699 offers 100Mbps data with only internet. The Rs 799 and the Rs 899 plans offer the Entertainment and Entertainment Plus plans, respectively.

The Rs 999 plan gets 150Mbps speed and access to Amazon Prime along with other OTT apps, while the Rs 1,499 plan includes 300Mbps speed and the inclusion of both Amazon Prime and Netflix (Basic plan) alongside the other apps. The Rs 2,499 plan provides users with 500Mbps speed and access to Amazon Prime and Netflix (Standard plan), and the Rs 3,999 plan offers 1000Mbps speed and Amazon Prime and Netflix (Premium plan).

The 14 OTT apps you get with these plans include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema.

These new JioFiber postpaid plans will go live, starting April 22. While the existing postpaid users can simply select the plan of their choice and pay the rental to get it, prepaid users will have to migrate to postpaid and then make the purchase. New users can simply select the desired Entertainment plan, make the payment, and book an appointment to get it.