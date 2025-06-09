Netflix Reveals The Heartstopper Movie Is in Production

Heartstopper started its journey as a television show based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series. The first season was released in 2022 and went on to become a global hit, particularly among young audiences. While fans were upset that Heartstopper 4 wouldn’t ever happen, the creators stunned the fandom by revealing that the love story of Charlie and Nick will continue in a movie format after Season 3.

Today, Netflix revealed that the Heartstopper movie has entered production. The post on X is accompanied by pictures showing Joe Locke and Kit Connor with the creator Alice Oseman.

The ones who didn’t read the novels before watching the first season had no idea that a day would come when Nick and Charlie would become an inseparable couple. However, that actually happened in Season 3.

And now the romantic duo is about to make the audience go speechless, witnessing the concluding events of their story through a feature film. Well, what makes the upcoming project more exciting is that Joe Locke and Kit Connor would not only be involved in the project as actors, but they would also be serving as the executive producers.

The storyline of the film is kept under wraps at the moment, but all we know is that it will be an exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives. Well, that’s what Oseman stated in an interview with Tudum, where she also expressed how excited she has been for the final Heartstopper project from the very beginning.

No release window for the Heartstopper movie has been announced yet, but as the film has already begun filming, fans can expect it to arrive in 2026.